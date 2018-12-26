Jennifer Martin will host the January children's art classes at the Chesterton Art Center starting Jan. 7. The goal is to introduce children to various artists, their styles and techniques, with projects reflecting what they are learning. Classes meet weekly and are open to all ages and skill levels. Several mediums will be used including drawing, painting, papier mache, mosaic, sculpture, collage and more.
Each month, a different artist will be highlighted. Tuition is $90 per month for after-school and home-schooled students (the member rate is $70), and $75 for preschool students (the member rate is $55). Families must be current members of the Chesterton Art Center to receive the member rate. Supplies and a snack are included. Students must be registered and paid for before the start of each month. All payments made after the 15th of the month will be subject to a $20 late fee. Call the center at 219-8926-4711. The center is at 115 S. Fourth St.