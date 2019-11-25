VALPARAISO — Hundreds of guests attended Opportuntiy Enterprises’ ARTability Art Show and Sale in the Valparaiso University Christopher Center Community Room, the 13th annual event that benefits artists with disabilities.
ARTability featured an auction with 80 pieces of canvas as well as a variety of ceramics and art prints, which were available for direct purchase. Over the past year, artists with disabilities created the pieces with the assistance of skilled instructors through the Artistic Visions program at OE.
Two awards were presented to the artists at the event: The Judges’ Choice award and the People’s Choice award. The Judge’s Choice award was presented by Urschel Giving, selected by an expert panel of judges including Donna Catalano, Jane Lohmeyer, and Aimee Tomasek; and was awarded to Kenny C. for his piece, “Reflections.” The People’s Choice award, where guests at the event were able to vote for their favorite piece, was presented by M. E. Simpson Co., Inc; and was awarded to Matt D. for his piece, “Frog Rock.”
The Instructors’ Choice award, presented by The Times Media Co., selected by the art instructors including Benjamin Dunn, Keith Goddard, Cathy Jasinski, and Alex Kozlowski; was awarded to Whitney W. for her piece, “Cat Flower Party” which was also on display at the event.
Guests enjoyed complimentary gourmet desserts provided by Aberdeen Manor Catering, Birky Family Farms, Designer Desserts, Harvest Circle Workshop, Simply Amazing Market, and Toy Ann’s Sweeterie.
This event was presented by Chester, Inc. and made possible by the generous support of 1st Source Bank, BMO Harris Bank, Centier Bank, Indiana A Indiana Arts Commission, M.E. Simpson Co., Inc., New Age Telecom Inc., Oak Partners, Ozinga, Qubit Networks, South Shore Arts, Steel Cities Steels, Inc., The Times Media Co., Urschel Giving, and Valparaiso University.
Prints of this year’s pieces are available for purchase through Dec. 1, 2019 by visiting https://oppent.square.site.