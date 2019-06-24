History may not be the most interesting topic for a lot of kids, but for Kevin Matthew Pazour that wasn’t the case. As a child he loved going to museums with his family and hearing stories of long ago.
When he got some teeth knocked out during a high school baseball practice, he said he had to find something else to do with his time. “I picked up a phone book and found the Porter County Museum, called the Old Jail Museum at the time. I had no idea there was a museum in downtown Valparaiso,” he said. “Little did I know, I would hear that from countless visitors over the next decade.”
Hits interest in history led him down this career path. “In high school my parents told me to make sure I picked a job I liked because chances were good I would be doing it for my entire life,” he said.
After spending several years as a volunteer, Pazour became executive director of the Porter Country Museum 11 years ago when he was just 23.
“Sometimes I forget that I am pretty young for this field. Not many 34-year-olds can say they’ve been at the helm of a museum for more than a decade,” said Pazour. “I was always the kid who sat with the adults when I was young because I loved hearing the stories that were being told. Our most important work deals in storytelling, so you could say I was born to do what I do.”
Pazour graduated as valedictorian from Washington Township High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Wabash College in Crawfordsville.
No two days are alike at the PoCo Muse — his nickname for the museum — which is one of his favorite things about the job. “It is also very gratifying to connect Porter County residents and visitors to local history via our institutional ability to tell stories. Whoever thinks history is boring hasn’t set foot inside the PoCo Muse,” said Pazour.
In the former sheriff’s residence and 1871 Porter County Jail, the museum sits next to the Memorial Opera House in downtown Valparaiso. Four exhibits are currently on display, and the upstairs is closed temporarily for a large inventory project.
“History is a wonderful tool because it can help provide a better understanding of our surroundings,” he explained. “You don’t have to be a lifetime resident to get something out of a visit to the PoCo Muse. I like to share Porter County’s history because I think it offers perspective we can use in the process of writing our own histories.”
Pazour and his wife, Gabrielle, enjoy walking their dogs, PoCo and Bee, through the historical neighborhoods in Valparaiso and throughout Porter County. PoCo is named for Porter County and Bee is the phonetic spelling for the letter B, in the name “Bell,” the last name of the first owner of the couple's 1913 bungalow.
“Most people are surprised to find out that there is no admission charge to visit the PoCo Muse. Our museum is free thanks to the generosity of our members, donors, and the Porter County commissioners,” said Pazour.
For more information on the museum, visit pocomuse.org.