KOUTS — A new garden with native plants is among the new features at this year’s Aukiki River Festival.
The 11th annual festival, at the site of Collier Lodge, 1097 Baum’s Bridge Road at the Kankakee River, is Aug. 25-26. The festival’s aim is to show what life used to be like along the river.
Kankakee Valley Historical Society members planted the garden this spring and plan to maintain it in future years, historical society founder John Hodson said.
Tim Jordon, aka Healing Spirit, will be at the festival to explain the native garden and Native American culture.
Jordon is Shawnee and Lenape and speaks Shawnee. He will demonstrate primitive fire marking with a bow and drill, as well as arrowhead making and sewing cattail mats for his wigwam. He also will discuss native gardens and seeds.
Another new participant this year is the Wildlife Educational Exhibit of Northwest Indiana, Hodson said.
Wildlife of the Kankakee River area will be on display. On hand to answer questions will be Timothy Ferguson, a disabled Army veteran, his wife, Cheryl, and Air Force veteran Paul Zarowny.
The Izaak Walton League of America Mobile Archery Clinic will return to the Aukiki River Festival. The clinics introduce young boys and girls (especially ages 5 to 14) to the sport of archery and promote youth outdoors and youth recreation. All equipment is provided by the MAC Wagon.
Blacksmith Seth Nichols will show how he makes products and sell what he has made. Nichols also takes special orders.
The Fort Tassinong Muzzleloaders has participated in the Aukiki River Festival since 2007, when the festival began. The group’s black powder muzzle loading demonstration has been a big hit.