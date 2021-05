Authorities investigating police-involved shooting in Porter County

Indiana State Police is investigating after an armed Valparaiso man was shot in an encounter with police at a South Haven residence, authorities said.

Porter County Police responded around 6 p.m. Saturday to a residence in the 700 block of Long Run Road in reference to a disturbance, ISP said.

After several hours passed, attempts were made to contact a male occupant of the home. After the attempts were unsuccessful, police made entry into the home and found a man armed with a gun in a bedroom, ISP said.

The man, identified as Alexander Tuzinski, 30, sustained a gunshot wound. He was transported to Northwest Health-Porter hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:50 p.m., the Porter County coroner said.

An investigation is ongoing. The names of the officers involved will not be released at this time, but will be released on a later date.

