Jeff Dildine, The Times

MILLER — Drivers should avoid U.S. 12 west of the Lake/Porter County Line Road for the rest of Friday evening, officials warn.

National Park Service firefighters are responding to a wildfire in the Tolleston Dunes area in Miller, said Micah Bell, fire information officer for the Great Lakes Fire Management Zone.

Bell said as of 6:30 p.m., the firefighters had been on scene for an hour containing the flames.

The area, located south of U.S. 12 and between Union Street and Old Hobart Road, is the same spot the National Park Service had planned to do a controlled burn on Saturday. The prescribed fire was set to cover about 274 acres but was canceled as a result.

“Luckily we had already prepared the area for the prescribed burn tomorrow, so the fire will likely not leave the area where the burn was scheduled,” Bell said.

It is unknown whether the cause of the fire was human activity or another factor. The area will be investigated Saturday.

