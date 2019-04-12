MILLER — Drivers should avoid U.S. 12 west of the Lake/Porter County Line Road for the rest of Friday evening, officials warn.
National Park Service firefighters are responding to a wildfire in the Tolleston Dunes area in Miller, said Micah Bell, fire information officer for the Great Lakes Fire Management Zone.
Bell said as of 6:30 p.m., the firefighters had been on scene for an hour containing the flames.
The area, located south of U.S. 12 and between Union Street and Old Hobart Road, is the same spot the National Park Service had planned to do a controlled burn on Saturday. The prescribed fire was set to cover about 274 acres but was canceled as a result.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
