Things to do

There's plenty to do at Bailly Homestead and Chellberg Farm, 618 N. Mineral Springs Rd., between U.S. 20 and 12.

Ranger-lead history hike. 1-3 p.m. Aug. 25. Explore the homestead and farm. Free. Meet at the parking lot on Mineral Springs Road.

Feed the farm animals. 4:30-5 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 27

Indiana Dunes Apple Festival 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 21-22. Tractor-pulled hayrides, Kids Corner games, feeding the animals (3:30 p.m.). Watch or help make apple cider, applesauce with free tasting of most products. Apple chucking, food vendors, band. Sewing crafts, cooking on an old-time stove.

Call the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center at 219-395-1882 for more information.