Barbecue grill sparks fire; porch, home damaged

LAKE STATION — A fire sparked after a resident started a grill outside, which spread to the porch and home, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the home shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Hamilton Street and Fairview Avenue in Lake Station, fire Chief Chuck Fazekas said.

The porch had caught fire and spread to part of the home. Lake Station and Hobart firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within 15 minutes and no one was injured.

The porch was badly burned and the back portion of the house was damaged. Fazekas said the resident was barbecuing on the back porch using a charcoal grill, which sparked a fire in some brush underneath the deck.

As more people begin to grill outside as the weather warms up, Fazekas said they should thoroughly clean their charcoal grill of any debris and to not use charcoal grills during high winds to ensure safe use. Clearing brush and leaves from yards can also help prevent fires on residents’ properties.

