VALPARAISO — When Bella arrived at the Porter County Animal Shelter, Barack Obama was still president, the Chicago Cubs were six months away from winning the World Series and it would be another year before the current, new shelter opened its doors.
The 5-year-old female blue pit bull mix has seen lots of dogs come and go since she arrived on April 22, 2016, but her forever home has yet to arrive, according to shelter Director Toni Bianchi.
Bianchi and others at the shelter think waiting more than two years is long enough and have put a push on to get Bella into a home.
"I just think she's a really loving dog," Bianchi said. "She likes a lot of attention."
Bella was surrendered to the shelter because of problems she was having with a small dog in the house, Bianchi said.
She was not great around other dogs when she first arrived, though after some work is now much better. She is not aggressive when she sees other dogs, but will still have to be the only dog in her home, Bianchi said.
There also can't be any cats, she said.
But when it comes to people, Bella can't get enough as was seen during an outing last week at the Porter County Fair.
"She did awesome," Bianchi said. "She was great with all people she met, even kids," she said.
Bella is a big girl at 71 pounds, so Bianchi recommends that families considering adopting have sturdy children.
Bella is healthy, spayed, microchipped and up to date on her vaccines. Her adoption fee is $100.
Dogs typically find homes after about four to six months at the shelter, or ideally sooner, she said. But Bella is now well beyond two years.
While the new shelter is much more pleasant than the former site, she is still spending her days and nights in a kennel measuring just four by six feet.
The Porter County Animal Shelter is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and closed Monday.