Beverly Shores leaders vote to procure bond to fight erosion

BEVERLY SHORES — The town council voted to move ahead in procuring a $5 million bond issue in an emergency meeting Friday to address ongoing erosion along Lake Michigan, the council said in a news release.

If granted, the town would use the funds to reinforce Lake Front Drive and for long-term erosion solutions, the council said.

Lake Front Drive remains closed at its east and west ends, and is only accessible by homeowners at the east end.

"The pavement of the road is being undercut and compromised now," Town Marshal Ed Clapp said.

Gov. Eric Holcomb visited the lakefront last month and issued an executive order on Feb. 20 for state agencies to help mitigate the erosion. He didn't declare an emergency.

Holcomb's executive order directed the Department of Natural Resources to continue expediting emergency repairs for shoreline homeowners, and asked the Department of Homeland Security to seek federal grants for short and long-term mitigation.

The order also allows the Homeland Security director to coordinate the public safety response, and to quantify damages to the area for inclusion in a possible future disaster declaration that could provide the town with federal aid.

