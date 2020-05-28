Billboard calling COVID-19 a lie removed in Porter County; Valpo man defends message

O'Kelly scoffed at recommended social distancing, hand washing and face-mask wearing amid the pandemic.

"It's ridiculous," he said. "All those people out there wearing masks, they're running on fear."

O'Kelly claims he is self-educated on the topic and pursued his education and cause after his daughter was affected by a smallpox vaccine in 1970.

The billboard message, which O'Kelly said went up Monday and was supposed to remain posted through Sunday, generated concern and opposition in the community, which was shared on social media.

Jeff Burton, a general manager with Lamar Advertising, which operates the electronic billboard in question, said Thursday that the message was posted in error.

"Our policy requires sensitive messages to receive management approval," he wrote in an email reply. "Local management was not given the opportunity to review this message prior to being displayed."

The message was taken down at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, he said.

"We do apologize for this mistake," Burton wrote.

Health officials around the world pinpoint COVID-19 as the coronavirus causing the pandemic of illness and death.