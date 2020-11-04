Blaney stages Porter County comeback; incumbent Whitten loses squeaker

Voter turnout was 66.28 percent.

Biggs said late Tuesday night that candidates who worked hard appeared to have won favor with the voters.

“This election has been like nothing I ever experienced. There’s nothing typical about it,” Biggs said. “You didn’t have candidate forums for the most part, debates, where you’re in the same room together.”

Biggs felt sympathy for incumbents who were rejected Tuesday.

“Local elections are sometimes very cruel in that unfortunately it’s not always the best candidate who wins,” he said. “Some people have earned the right to be re-elected and sometimes that doesn’t happen. That’s the cruel part of politics, but you know that going in.”

Until the election results came in, Biggs had no idea how he stood in the race because the pandemic prevented him from knocking on doors, he said. That made it difficult to get a sense of where he stood with the electorate.

