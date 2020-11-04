Blaney stages Porter County comeback; incumbent Whitten loses squeaker

VALPARAISO — Porter County’s vote counting went into the wee hours Wednesday morning, with final unofficial results coming in at 3:50 a.m. and shaking up a number of races.
Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney, who had been behind Republican Fred Martin early Tuesday evening, won by just 236 votes.
Longtime Porter County Council member Dan Whitten, a Democrat, lost in a squeaker. The unofficial final tally showed the winners as former council president Andy Bozak, fellow Republican Mike Brickner and longtime councilwoman Sylvia Graham, a Democrat, as the victors.
Whitten was 434 votes behind Graham.
Porter Superior Court 4 Judge David Chidester was also rejected in a tight race, falling 725 votes behind Republican Chris Buckley.
Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer held onto her seat in a closely watched race against Democrat Mitch Peters. DeBoer had been appointed following the retirement of longtime judge Mary Harper, who is married to Chidester.
Incumbent Porter County Commissioner Jim Biggs, a Republican, won handily against Democratic challenger Becky Mateja Lombardini. Biggs said he expects this to be his final term.
Straight party tickets accounted for more than half the ballots cast in Tuesday’s election. Republicans cast 23,863 straight ticket votes compared to 20,049 Democrats and 311 Libertarians. That’s a total of 44,213 votes of the 87,507 votes cast in the election.
Voter turnout was 66.28 percent.
Biggs said late Tuesday night that candidates who worked hard appeared to have won favor with the voters.
“This election has been like nothing I ever experienced. There’s nothing typical about it,” Biggs said. “You didn’t have candidate forums for the most part, debates, where you’re in the same room together.”
Biggs felt sympathy for incumbents who were rejected Tuesday.
“Local elections are sometimes very cruel in that unfortunately it’s not always the best candidate who wins,” he said. “Some people have earned the right to be re-elected and sometimes that doesn’t happen. That’s the cruel part of politics, but you know that going in.”
Until the election results came in, Biggs had no idea how he stood in the race because the pandemic prevented him from knocking on doors, he said. That made it difficult to get a sense of where he stood with the electorate.
