VALPARAISO — A a concert fundraiser for Family Promise of Porter County is at 6 p.m. May 18 at 6 p.m. at the Living Hope Community Church, 1115 Calumet Ave.

The Blues Project is a youth music program based in Valparaiso whose aim is to pass on the music and history of the blues to the next generation of musicians through numerous educational and performance opportunities.

A free will offering will be taken at the concert for Family Promise of Porter County. Family Promise is a national/nonprofit organization that serves low-income children and their families in need, who are not in permanent housing.

