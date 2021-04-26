Board shoots down plan for RV park near Dunes National Park

VALPARAISO — Plans for a controversial RV park in Pine Township near the Indiana Dunes National Park have been shot down.
Property owner Trevin Fowler urged the Porter County Board of Zoning Appeals to decide recently, one way or the other, for the benefit on him and the neighbors who complained about his proposal.
Fowler pitched the RV park as a needed service for visitors to Indiana Dunes National Park. Visitation has increased since the national park designation was given in February 2019.
He said last month his company’s proposal has the support of Indiana Dunes National Park and Indiana Dunes Tourism. The National Park Service is considering bus transportation to nearby Kemil Beach, Fowler said.
Fowler had originally planned for 44 berths for RVs but reduced it to 40 to allow for a playground and other amenities.
Marvin Brickner cast the sole vote in favor of the RV park, saying it would be better than some of the other uses for that land permitted under its current zoning as a high intensity commercial district.
That would allow its use for an auto repair shop, night club, mortuary, restaurant, tattoo and piercing parlor and many other businesses.
County Attorney Scott McClure noted those uses would require utilities. The RV park would have relied on well water and a septic system.
“It just seems to me that 40 is really ambitious for this piece of property,” Brickner said. “It looks like it would be really cramped.”
Board member Luther Williams asked about an open area for kids to play. “My backyard has a whole lot more play area than this whole thing does,” Williams said.
Fowler replied that while he proposed a central play area with a playground, he hoped kids would play tag, throw a football and play other games at the nearby Indiana Dunes National Park. Kemil Beach is a short drive from the property.
“This is designed to be the equivalent of a very cheap motel,” Fowler said.
Board member Brian Damitz focused the board’s concerns on traffic safety, which neighbors were most concerned about.
A public hearing was held last month on the proposal. Several neighbors tried to speak at the meeting, but were told they already had their opportunity to voice their views last month. Kristy Marasco, assistant director of the Department of Development and Storm Water Management, told the loud people in crowd that if they didn’t remain quiet, she would have to call the sheriff’s office to have them removed. They settled down.
Fowler originally hoped for an entrance on U.S. 20 but moved it to Kemil Road because of the traffic safety concerns. He said he would try to get a traffic light at that intersection.
Complicating the issue is that U.S. 20 is maintained by the Indiana Department of Transportation and that stretch of Kemil Road is owned by the National Park Service, McClure said.
Board Chair Debbie Cook’s motion to deny the variance Fowler sought failed for lack of a second. The board seemed stalemated until Fowler said, “Please go ahead and make your decision.”
“I think that they (neighbors) and we are prepared to move forward,” Fowler said.
The board voted 4-1 to deny the request for the variance that would allow the RV park.