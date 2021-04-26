Board shoots down plan for RV park near Dunes National Park

“It just seems to me that 40 is really ambitious for this piece of property,” Brickner said. “It looks like it would be really cramped.”

Board member Luther Williams asked about an open area for kids to play. “My backyard has a whole lot more play area than this whole thing does,” Williams said.

Fowler replied that while he proposed a central play area with a playground, he hoped kids would play tag, throw a football and play other games at the nearby Indiana Dunes National Park. Kemil Beach is a short drive from the property.

“This is designed to be the equivalent of a very cheap motel,” Fowler said.

Board member Brian Damitz focused the board’s concerns on traffic safety, which neighbors were most concerned about.

A public hearing was held last month on the proposal. Several neighbors tried to speak at the meeting, but were told they already had their opportunity to voice their views last month. Kristy Marasco, assistant director of the Department of Development and Storm Water Management, told the loud people in crowd that if they didn’t remain quiet, she would have to call the sheriff’s office to have them removed. They settled down.