Bob Westfall named Valpo's first Good Neighbor winner

VALPARAISO — When Bob Westfall was looking for a place to live 30 years ago, Valparaiso was just another town he passed through on U.S. 30 traveling to and from his previous home in eastern Indiana and cities in Illinois.
"I'd never gone into the city," Westfall said. "We'd lived in Fort Wayne and Goshen and we would go to Illinois, but we never turned off the highway."
Thirty years later he was chosen to be the first winner of the city's Good Neighbor Award for his work in the community.
"Bob Westfall is an excellent example of the giving and community-minded people who make a difference in Valparaiso," Mayor Matt Murphy said. "We're pleased to recognize Bob and to shine a light on this kind of commitment through the Good Neighbor award."
The city introduced the recognition program earlier this year to promote neighborhood involvement and community service. Nominees may represent all age groups, interest areas and walks of life. Nominations for 2020 were due Nov. 1, and Westfall was chosen by a volunteer committeefrom 17 nominees.
"Valparaiso is just such a wonderful community and it's so heartwarming to do these things for others, I'm truly honored to be recognized in this way," Westfall said. "I was not out to get something like that. My mantra is to put my hands to work, not for recognition, but I'm just trying to pay it forward. When you have a great life, you've got to understand there are people who need things more than you do."
Westfall, 73, began volunteering when he was in the Cub Scouts and has continued to offer his time and talents all his life. Since he and his wife Pam moved to Valparaiso in 1990, he's been active with Christmas in April, Rebuilding Together, the rebuilds of the ValPlayso playground, Kiwanis and Hilltop House. He also has been instrumental in installing more than 50 wheelchair ramps around the community.
"I try to stay active in the community and keep my fingers working and my brain working."
The Westfalls have two sons. Westfall retired from NIPSCO in 2000.
Eligibility and criteria for the Good Neighbor recognition include: 1) individual nominees must be Valparaiso residents and must have volunteered in the city within the past year; 2) individuals and organizations may only contribute one nomination per year; 3) individuals may not self-nominate for this award; 4) nominees may not be compensated for the service described within the nominations; and 5) selection committee members and elected officials may not participate as nominators or nominees.
