Bob Westfall named Valpo's first Good Neighbor winner

VALPARAISO — When Bob Westfall was looking for a place to live 30 years ago, Valparaiso was just another town he passed through on U.S. 30 traveling to and from his previous home in eastern Indiana and cities in Illinois.

"I'd never gone into the city," Westfall said. "We'd lived in Fort Wayne and Goshen and we would go to Illinois, but we never turned off the highway."

Thirty years later he was chosen to be the first winner of the city's Good Neighbor Award for his work in the community.

"Bob Westfall is an excellent example of the giving and community-minded people who make a difference in Valparaiso," Mayor Matt Murphy said. "We're pleased to recognize Bob and to shine a light on this kind of commitment through the Good Neighbor award."

The city introduced the recognition program earlier this year to promote neighborhood involvement and community service. Nominees may represent all age groups, interest areas and walks of life. Nominations for 2020 were due Nov. 1, and Westfall was chosen by a volunteer committeefrom 17 nominees.