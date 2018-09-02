Boer honored at DAR meeting

Edward Boer, 93, from the 282nd 2nd Field Artillery Battalion, Third Army (General Patton) was guest speaker at the William Henry Harrison Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, Valparaiso, meeting. Boer is a survivor of the Battle of the Bulge, the last major German offensive campaign on the Western European front during WWII. He shared stories pertaining to his service. He gave WWII facts and stressed the role of women in WWII.
Boer was presented with a Quilt of Valor at the meeting. The presentation was made by the Stars and Stripes Quilts of Valor group – by Quilts Of Valor representatives Flo Schnieder and Amy Mariani. Quilts Of Valor is a grassroots group of volunteer quilters who make quilts to comfort veterans who have been “touched by war."