Boots on the Ground helps Ukrainians in need

VALPARAISO — Russia's attacks on civilian infrastructure has left millions of Ukrainians without power.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has encouraged residents to find shelter with friends and family to help stay warm as the brutal cold approaches. To provide warm winter boots to children and adults, a Valparaiso resident has created Boots on the Ground.

"The war keeps dragging on and is getting less headlines," said Dr. Paul Sommer, a podiatrist in Valparaiso. "When I started hearing about the winter coming up, 40% of their electric grid out and all of these little kids, I thought it'd be great to get them winter clothes."

Sommer, who's been in practice for 30 years, said Boots on the Ground gives Region residents an opportunity to fight for Ukrainians in a different manner. Ace Hardware of Valparaiso is providing boot-collection boxes to partnering businesses across Porter County.

Sommer launched his organization Oct. 29, with the goal of collecting twice the number of winter boots as there are displaced people in Ukraine. The footwear is being collected at eight businesses and will be shipped to Ukrainians around Christmas.

Dana Gibson, practice manager at Associated Pediatricians, said it was a no-brainer when Sommer reached out asking to partner because everyone in the office has such a strong passion for giving. She said one family already bought 10 pairs of children's boots that have been collected at Associated's Valparaiso office.

"The devastation of Ukraine is unbelievable," Gibson said. "To know so many of those people who've been affected are children breaks our heart. We want to do anything we can to help them."

Silcott’s Shoes in downtown Valpo has already filled one donation box with boots. Silcott’s provides specialty shoe fittings to customers and patients referred by local podiatrists, including Sommer.

Sales associate Julie Bush said Silcott’s has donated men’s, women’s and children’s boots in addition to donations from their customers.

“We love to contribute to all of the local charities and fundraisers, especially when it comes to shoes," she said. “A lot of our customers have come back to drop off boots. We have done very well.”

Sommer encourages any businesses interested in a collection box to follow “BOOTS ON THE GROUND” on Facebook and contact him on his website, familyfoot.com.

Boots on the Ground also has partnered with Indiana-based Changing Footprints and Mission to Ukraine to ship the boots to Ukraine once the collection period ends. Steve Boles, executive director for Mission to Ukraine, said this is a necessity because everyone needs winter boots — including Ukraine’s army, who’s responsible for supplying their own clothing and shoes.

"Right now, there are a lot of rolling blackouts in Ukraine. Electricity and heat are rationed because of the war," Boles said. "Quite often, Russia bombs power stations and entire apartment buildings, and blocks of the city go without power for days on end. Having warm boots will help keep these kids in good shape.”

Mission to Ukraine recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. It originated after a young Ukrainian boy burned himself with hot oil, and Indiana physicians brought him into the state for treatment.

The organization provides physical therapy and speech therapy to nearly 600 children who suffer from physical disabilities. It's based in Indiana, but financial support comes from all over the U.S. and Europe. About 50 staff members live in Ukraine.

“We’re really excited to get these boots over to the folks who are desperately in need,” Boles said.

Sommer said there’s no limit to the number of boots collected because many of the displaced Ukrainians didn’t have time to gather their belongings before being uprooted. He’s grateful for all of the support from local businesses with collection boxes.

“The first step is going to that closet and grabbing those old boots,” he said. “If you’re at home right now, throw those boots in your car.”