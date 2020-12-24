Boys & Girls Club makes Christmas one to remember

VALPARAISO — The name of the annual celebration sponsored by the South Haven Boys & Girls Club is a Christmas to Remember and for the 50 youngsters who attended the festivities, the club delivered more than memories.

Each year, the organization identifies members in need, and sponsors and volunteers come together to donate, shop for presents, decorate and write letters from Santa, all in an effort to give members a special holiday.

Instead of its typical event, held last year at the Genesis Center in Gary, Boys & Girls Clubs held 10 club-based Christmas parties over the past two weeks to keep building capacities low and ensure proper social distancing.

Stephanie Hamilton, Boys & Girls Clubs director of marketing, said the organization was committed to holding the event despite the challenges presented by COVID-19.

“Christmas to Remember is one of our favorite events, and our planning committee did a great job making sure it was possible to give our club members an exciting night while keeping everybody safe,” Hamilton said.

In all, 312 youths received presents. Ryan Smiley, Boys & Girls Clubs president and CEO, said the success of Christmas to Remember is because of the hard work and dedication of sponsors, staff and volunteers.