Boys & Girls Clubs awards Youth of the Year at annual banquet

CHESTERTON — If you think award-winning young people have it easy, think again.
Nominees for Youth of the Year for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Indiana shared personal stories of death, coming out, loss of a parent and feelings of worthlessness Thursday at the Duneland Falls Banquet Center.
Azariah Avery, the eventual winner, shared her story of the deaths of two close friends and how she felt alone, even contemplating suicide. Through the Merrillville Boys & Girls Club, she discovered people “outside of my family who loved me and saw my worth.”
Through the club’s staff and resources, Avery said, “I do love myself and love my self-worth.”
Marcus Steele Jr., a member of the John Will Anderson Gary Boys & Girls Club, joined the club in 2013, then left for awhile. After a friend took someone’s life, Steele realized he needed to return to the club.
“I needed people who could help,” Steele said. “The club provided what I needed. The club gives you a safe place and gives kids hope.”
Avery and Steele were among candidates from the 10 Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana. Candidates gave a prepared speech and were interviewed by local judges. In addition to three essays, they prepared an application that included their academic successes, community service and life goals.
Avery now advances to the Indiana Youth of the Year program in Indianapolis in March. She received a $5,000 post-high school scholarship, and Steele won a $2,500 scholarship. Each of the other eight candidates will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
Avery, an 18-year-old Merrillville High School senior, thanked her parents “for being there for me and supporting me, no matter what, and having my back side.”
The daughter of Anthony and Nashun Avery plans to attend IUPUI for dental lab sciences.
“This is just an amazing feeling,” Avery said. “I wouldn't have been able to do it without the club. It’s a great program and I wish everyone could be a part of it.”
The son of Marcus Steele Sr. and Beverly Johnson, Steele, 17, is a junior at Calumet New Tech High School. He plans to study architecture at Ball State University.
The award, Steele said, “means everything to me.” He is currently mentoring three youths at the Gary club.
Jacki Stutzman, of Boone Grove, one of three judges, said she was impressed by the nominees' “poise, enthusiasm and leadership. They really get involved in their clubs and communities.”
The other candidates and their clubs are Phoebe Ruiz, Cedar Lake; JadenCole Nolasco, Duneland; Andriana Cobb, East Chicago Katherine House; Jamarion Evans, Hammond; Kaymon Armour, Lake Station; Caiden Schultz, Portage; Michael Sarault, South Haven; and Allison Thatcher, Valparaiso.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana serves 10,000 youth annually in programs related to athletics, academics and healthy lifestyles, with an average daily attendance in all 10 clubs of 2,170.
In congratulating the 10 nominees, Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, also announced the agency has, through private donations and the city of Hammond, secured $1,498 million for a $1.5 million complete renovation of the Hammond club.