Boys & Girls Clubs awards Youth of the Year at annual banquet

Avery now advances to the Indiana Youth of the Year program in Indianapolis in March. She received a $5,000 post-high school scholarship, and Steele won a $2,500 scholarship. Each of the other eight candidates will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

Avery, an 18-year-old Merrillville High School senior, thanked her parents “for being there for me and supporting me, no matter what, and having my back side.”

The daughter of Anthony and Nashun Avery plans to attend IUPUI for dental lab sciences.

“This is just an amazing feeling,” Avery said. “I wouldn't have been able to do it without the club. It’s a great program and I wish everyone could be a part of it.”

The son of Marcus Steele Sr. and Beverly Johnson, Steele, 17, is a junior at Calumet New Tech High School. He plans to study architecture at Ball State University.

The award, Steele said, “means everything to me.” He is currently mentoring three youths at the Gary club.

Jacki Stutzman, of Boone Grove, one of three judges, said she was impressed by the nominees' “poise, enthusiasm and leadership. They really get involved in their clubs and communities.”