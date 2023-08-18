The Boys & Girls Clubs of LaPorte County is wrapping up its summer activities and gearing up for a new school year.

The club offered its popular full-day summer camp at two locations this year, the first time it has been possible to do so.

The Charles R. Westcott Club in Michigan City and the Kesling Intermediate Campus in LaPorte were open to children in kindergarten through eighth grades, completely free of charge. BGCLPC served a total of 358 children over seven weeks — a 140% increase from 2022.

In addition to programming that supports academic success, character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles, BGCLPC’s summer camps provide club members with a variety of childhood experiences. Highlights from the past year include:

Field trips to the library, movie theater, Luhr Park, local playgrounds and splash pad

A visit from a hawk, snake and armadillo through the Washington Park Zoo’s “Zoo to You” program

Spirit days in honor of National Boys & Girls Club Week

Regular visits from the LaPorte County Public Library’s mobile library and mobile STEM classroom

Tie-dyeing hundreds of club shirts, an annual tradition

Monthly Member of the Month award ceremonies

Last day celebrations including group photos and epic dance parties

“It was an unforgettable summer at the Boys & Girls Club,” said Michelle Shirk, BGCLPC Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to have been able to continue our long-running tradition of providing a fantastic summer camp in Michigan City, while also offering an opportunity for many more club members to join the activities at our LaPorte location.

The BGCLPC team is in the process of relaunching afterschool programs at eight different club locations.

In keeping with local school schedules, the Pine, Springfield and Westcott Clubs opened for the year on Aug. 14, while the Brighton Street, Kesling, Lincoln, Westville and Kingsford Heights Clubs start Monday.

Parents and guardians can learn more and begin the registration process at https://www.bgclpc.org/registration/.

BGCLPC eliminated membership fees in 2021 and now funds its programs through grants, special events and donations.

Its Phase 2 programming expansion is made possible thanks in part to support from the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte. Financial support for BGCLPC’s 2023 summer camp program was provided by Michigan City Community Enrichment Corp., Duneland Health Council, M.C. Ross, Lilly Endowment Inc., American Licorice Co., GAF Roofing and the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office as well as through BGCLPC’s Annual Campaign and Blue Bash.

Boys & Girls Clubs of LaPorte County is a member of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, a nationwide affiliation of more than 5,000 autonomous Club organizations. For more information about BGCLPC and its programming, visit www.bgclpc.org.

