Walt Breitinger, of Valparaiso, was awarded the National Izaak Walton League of America “Hall of Fame” Award. IWLA-Porter County Chapter thanks and honors him for his contributions and encourages and supports his future endeavors to make the world a more natural and clean place for future generations. He rode his “Burn Fat, Not Fuel” pedal-powered trike to work and everywhere for 20 years and belongs to and supports local, national and international environmental and conservation organizations. He was one of the organizers of Eco-Vote during his college days at Valparaiso University and has been an active member of the Save the Dunes Council since the 1970s. In the '80s Walt was one of the first people promoting recycling in Porter County and helped create Duneland Recycling. He was also a founding board member of People Against Hazardous Landfill Sites (PAHLS), organized to keep a local landfill from becoming a hazardous waste landfill.
Breitinger receives Izaak Walton Hall of Fame Award
Times Staff
