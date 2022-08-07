Bridge to be replaced next summer after failing inspection

VALPARAISO — The emergency closure of a south Porter County bridge that failed inspection last May has put its replacement on the fast track.

The bridge is on County Road 1050 S over Pleasant Ditch.

Two of the box beams under it broke, County Engineer Michael Novotney said. The Board of Commissioners hired Lochmueller Group to design a replacement.

Novotney hopes construction of the new bridge can begin next summer.

The replacement will be longer, so the county needs to acquire additional right of way from a few property owners.

The bridge is being built solely with county money. If federal funds were being used, it likely would take 2.5 years to get the project done, Novotney said.

A busier bridge, on Brummitt Road over the Little Calumet River, will be closed through mid-May. “It is in a severely deteriorated condition,” Novotney said.

The replacement bridge was supposed to have been completed by Thanksgiving, but the utility companies didn’t complete their relocation work when expected, so the project start was set back three months. The extra delay is because asphalt plants don’t operate during winter, he explained.

Closing the bridge, near Brummitt Elementary School, affects school buses, emergency responders and parents, among others.

“Bear with us,” Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said. “It will be a much larger bridge so pedestrians can use it, too.” Federal money is helping pay for that bridge.

The Board of Commissioners also approved the American Rescue Plan Act steering committee’s recommendations for projects to spend the county’s $33 million on.

“This was not an easy task,” County Auditor Vicki Urbanik said. “At the very beginning, we had more than 60 applications,” seeking far more money than the county had.

The commissioners approved spending nearly $3.5 million on affordable housing, emergency shelter and a 24/7 crisis center, among other projects; $5.5 million for 10 nonprofits; nearly $7.2 million for infrastructure work, including stormwater, wetland, Expo Center and Pleasant Township Pool improvements; and more.

Also $2.9 million has been earmarked for expansion of the health department office, Porter County Public Library System outdoor learning gardens and improved audiovisual facilities for the commissioners chambers, the largest meeting room at the Porter County Administration Building, among other projects. The new AV equipment will facilitate putting meetings there online.

The plan next goes before the Porter County Council for final approval.