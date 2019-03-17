Porter County residents will appreciate two additional conveniences this year when it comes to access to public compost sites.
The Boone Grove compost site, 400 W. County Road 550 South, will be open two additional days for a total of six days a week. In addition, the Portage compost site, 6451 U.S. 12, will open to all residents later this season, offering north county residents a convenient place to drop off yard waste and pick up mulch and compost. The opening date is to be determined.
Valparaiso compost site, 2150 W. Lincolnway, and the Boone Grove compost site will open for the season March 25, to give Porter County residents options to drop off and recycle yard waste from spring yard cleanups.
Regular hours for the Valparaiso compost site will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Currently, the Valparaiso compost site is open Saturdays only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through March 23. The Valparaiso compost site is owned by the City of Valparaiso and operated with help from Porter County Recycling & Waste Reduction.
The Boone Grove site will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Currently the site is closed. The Boone Grove site is owned and operated by Porter County Recycling & Waste Reduction.
These large scale municipal composting operations allow the district and select municipalities to manage organic material, composting yard waste and grinding organic wood waste to create large amounts of finished compost and mulch. The resulting compost and mulch are available for all Porter County residents.
Materials accepted at these sites include organic yard waste, leaves, garden clippings, household plants, brush, limbs, logs and firewood. Treated wood or lumber is not accepted. Compost and mulch will be available for residents to take, while supplies last.
For more information, visit www.PorterCountyRecycling.org, email info@PorterCountyRecycling.org or call 219-465-3694.