After 40 years of fishing Lake Michigan, Mike Schoonveld has a pretty simple philosophy: “It’s not rocket science; it’s fish science.”
Schoonveld, 69, operates Brother Nature Fishing Adventures, a charter fishing business taking two or three people out on the lake in his 21-foot boat in search of salmon and lake trout. He started doing it part-time in 1998 while working as a wildlife biologist for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and made it his full-time occupation in 2009.
“I always had an affinity for hunting and fishing, which led to my job with the IDNR, and then I developed a specific interest in fishing Lake Michigan, and I got proficient at doing that,” he said. “At the time I started in the '90s, almost all the charter boat captains were running cabin cruisers with five or six passengers.”
With charter fees based on the cost of operation, the price was largely fixed whether the excursion included all six passengers or just two or three.
“They all suggested I start a smaller operation for those smaller groups,” Schoonveld said. “I was probably the first person in Indiana that ran charters for a small boat with a limited number of passengers. Now it is more normal as the older guys are getting out of the business because it’s too costly.”
His boat has all the safety equipment of the bigger boats, and he can usually take a group out any time the bigger boats do, though he does have to concede to the weather occasionally. “There’s no sense going out if you’re not going to have fun.”
And the key component of fun is finding the fish.
“Practice makes perfect,” Schoonveld said of how his 40 years on the lake has honed his fish radar. “One nice thing about fishing in Indiana is that most people are helpful getting newcomers started, and, if they are successful, they share the information.”
As a wildlife biologist, he understands the fish and their life cycles, which helps in knowing where to find them and how they behave. He said it’s hard to say whether he learned that in college or from experience. He also has to understand the behavior of his customers.
“Rather than talk politics or sports or what they do for a living, I try to keep the conversation on what we are doing and why we are going out. I try to be a teacher. If it’s something special, I talk about things going on on the Great Lakes, like the Asian carp, that will get people involved and make them more appreciative of the fishery and so they leave with a more well-rounded experience.”
The business and the fish have changed since he started, especially during the recession of 2008, which saw fewer people taking fishing trips because they were worried about their jobs. The business has rebounded in the last couple of years, which has brought back some customers.
Also, Schoonveld said the IDNR used to stock 500,000 chinook salmon in the lake every year. The salmon tended to congregate at the south end of the lake, which provided a steady stream of happy customers. The stocking is down to 60,000, making the popular king and chinook salmon are rarer catches.
“They’ve gone from being a reliable part of the catch to just being an occasional one,” he said. “It makes it more exciting when you do catch one. It’s nice to know they are still there, and you can still catch one."
They have been replaced by the lake trout, a native predator that were fairly insignificant in the past, maybe half a dozen a year, Schoonveld said. "We are now targeting and catching our limit on many days. They are big, strong fighters and have replaced the chinook as being a big part of the catch.”
Schoonveld said he has watched many families grow up as they have chartered his boat for years. He’s had people from about half the states and more than a dozen foreign countries charter his boat but said he’s never had anyone from Australia.
Schoonveld and his wife have been married 47 years and have two children, but they don’t share his love of fishing. His first charter for this year was scheduled for March 25, when he was ready once again to swap fishing tales.
“I’m something of a story teller, and I have a million of them,” he said. “I thoroughly enjoy this, and I enjoy helping people get out and enjoy themselves. It’s a wonderful opportunity, and it’s opened avenues in the fishing world and others that I wouldn’t have had otherwise.”
For more information, check out Schoonveld’s Web site at www.brother-nature.com or contact him at mike@bronature.com.