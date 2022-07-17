'Build your scrapbook': New Porter County Fair queen crowned

VALPARAISO — Madison Cary's happy smile lit up the spacious but crowded Patio Room as she posed for dozens of photos with well-wishing friends and family.

Cary, 18, of Chesterton, was crowned 2022 Miss Porter County Fair Queen at the pageant held at the Expo Center on Saturday night.

"I'm shocked. I feel truly blessed," Cary said.

Cary, who listed Jesus as her role model on her candidate application, won over a field of 12 candidates vying to serve as the new Porter County Fair queen.

The Porter County Fair starts Thursday and runs through July 30.

Events leading up to Cary's win as fair queen included interviews by judges, presentation of a prepared speech and modeling of professional wear and an evening gown.

A recent Chesterton High School graduate, Cary donned a deep blue, sequined gown and sparkling jewelry for the evening gown/impromptu question portion.

Cary, the daughter of Angela and Norman Navarro, will be attending Franklin College of Indiana in the fall where she will major in psychology.

A survivor of sexual assault, Cary while in high school created a group called HOPE (heal, overcome, persevere and empower) to create hope for survivors of sexual assault by empowering each to heal, overcome and persevere in a supportive environment.

"Advocating for survivors and educating allies is something that I am very passionate about and believe is truly my life's work. I never wanted HOPE to end after my time at Chesterton High School, so I have spoken with club members to continue HOPE at CPS, and I have spoken with directors at Franklin College and will be able to bring HOPE to Franklin," Cary said.

Cary said she sees herself 10 years in the future as a school counselor who has "already created or is planning to create a nonprofit that sets standards in schools for sexual assault awareness."

"I would love for HOPE to be a name known nationally and that I could dedicate my life to serving others and using my own experiences to comfort those around me," Cary said in information on her pageant application.

Outgoing queen Anna Pressel, who crowned Cary, gave a farewell speech prior to naming the new queen as well as Miss Congeniality, Miss Photogenic and first and second runner-ups.

Gwen Weaver, 18, of Hebron, was named Miss Congeniality; Paige Cavanaugh, 18, of Valparaiso, was named Miss Photogenic; Shelby Whitaker, 19, of Valparaiso, was named second runner-up and Madison Heavilin, 20, of Valparaiso, was named first runner-up.

Cary, as the new Porter County Queen, receives $1,000, numerous other gifts, all expenses paid as a Porter County Fair Queen representative and will be an entry to the Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant.

Pressel, who was crowned Miss Porter County Fair Queen and Miss Photogenic last year, graduated from Morgan Township High School.

During her farewell speech, Pressel spoke of an early memory of herself as a 5-year-old in a flower dress dreaming of being the fair queen when she grew up.

That dream became a reality last July 17, and Pressel said she recently looked through photos taken to recall all the wonderful new memories she made as fair queen.

"Each image told a story," Pressel said.

Pressel said she felt she came full circle because of all the little girls she met during the fair who wanted photos taken with her.

After thanking her family, especially her mom who had her back and was with her from morning to midnight, Pressel had advice for the new fair queen.

She told the new queen to smile a lot and take photos with every little kid you see.

"It is now your turn to build your scrapbook," Pressel said.