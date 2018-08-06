VALPARAISO — The terms for office space the county is leasing in downtown Valparaiso for child support services apparently raising red flags.
The Porter County Council agreed the lease agreement, extended several times and with a tax exemption, needs further scrutiny including an closed meeting with council attorney Harold Harper to determine its validity.
A report presented recently by independent appraiser Scott Potts was at the crux of the new concerns which now include the county possibly paying more rent than the square footage it is receiving as part of the lease agreement.
Potts, who was directed to conduct a third-party assessment through Assessor Jon Snyder because of questions raised, said his measurements of the office space, at 15 N. Franklin St., indicate a discrepancy of almost 450 square feet.
According to the lease and the tax exemption documents, the lease is for 3,200 square feet and the tax exemption is for 3,972 square feet, Snyder said.
Potts said his measurements revealed the actual square footage of the office to be 2,758 square feet.
Council President Andy Bozak, R-1st, said the lease continues to raise red flags and questions about financial repercussions.
"We're already overpaying for this lease," Bozak said.
Councilman Dan Whitten, D-At large, said he has numerous concerns about the lease including space occupied, why the contract was expanded to 2024 and the legality of the contract.
"There's multiple things going on here. It's almost like juggling hand grenades and hoping a pin doesn't go off," Whitten said.
Porter County Council members at the June 26 meeting expressed outrage about the extended lease for the office and directed their attorney to look for ways the lease could be broken.
Barring that, the council decided, at that meeting, to direct council attorney Harper to look for ways to sublet that space or seek concessions in the rent.
The Porter County Board of Commissioners is planning to move that child support office into the old Porter County Jail, 157 S. Franklin St., just a few blocks away.
The council at the June 26 meeting grilled county attorney Scott McClure about the lease extension, which McClure said he wasn’t aware of until the property owner sent a notice that the rent would be going up next year.
When the idea of purchasing the old jail came up, Whitten said he thought the lease was expiring at the end of this year. He even asked about that, to confirm the county would save about $100,000 a year, and was told it was true.
Whitten said he didn’t know the lease was renewed in 2014, extending it to 2024.
“I was on the council in 2014, and I’ve got to tell you, we were never told about the lease extension,” Whitten said at the June 26 meeting.