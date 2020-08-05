Burglars strike struggling Portage store; owner holds on to hope in customers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — Gurdeep Kaur said she was awoken shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday by a call from an alarm company that someone had just broken into the Zip Foods store she has owned and operated the last 24 years at U.S. 20 and Samuelson Road.

"I came here, I'm crying so bad," she said of her reaction to seeing the front glass door smashed and being held back until police were able to determine that no intruders were still inside.

The break-in came as the small, locally-owned business was still struggling to regain footing after being shut down for nearly a year after an alleged drunken driver crashed into the building early on Halloween in 2015, Kaur said.

"All of my customers are like my family," she said, while apologizing for interrupting a call Wednesday morning to share pleasantries with one of those customers. "I love my customers. I am blessed."

Portage police said they responded around 2:56 a.m. Sunday to an alarm at the store and found the front door shattered.

Officers said they had to wait until Kaur arrived on scene with a key to gain access to the building. It was determined nothing was taken from the store, police said.