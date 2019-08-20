Snapshots

Las Mamacitas

Monica Susoreny planned to open a food truck that offered Mexican fusion recipes collected and created by family and friends. “Then we found this awesome location,” she said. “Once I checked it out, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity.”

Las Mamacitas Tacos, Tamales and Tequila, at 225 S. Calumet Rd. in Chesterton, offers traditional Mexican dishes as well as creative out-of-the-box recipes that include lobster tacos and Buffalo chicken tamales.

“My husband has 25 years’ experience in the restaurant business,” Susoreny said. “I have extensive experience in marketing and public relations. We have a solid background that will bring Chesterton and the surrounding communities something really unique and exciting.”

Las Mamacitas will offer flights of high-end tequila varietals, as well as flights of tamales and tacos. A 60-ounce Margarita for two is advertised as the “largest Margarita in Northwest Indiana.”

The menu features a mix of standards and revolving dishes that offer the opportunity to try something different. Grouper, scallops, and avocado vegan dishes will be available at certain times, Susoreny said.

“We want to focus on dishes and drinks that tantalize your taste buds,” Susoreny said. “We recently brought in a new chef to help our menu capture our vision. It’s a fantastic combination of cooking skills and creativity.”

Las Mamacitas also offers catering for parties and special events. The restaurant is open six days a week.

Nature’s Cupboard

Mylese Tucker left the airline industry to join her mother at Nature’s Cupboard in 1993. “I really loved the concept of selling natural products,” she said. “We offer organic produce and locally sourced produce, meat, and eggs.”

Nature’s Cupboard opened in Michigan City store in 1979 and in Chesterton in 2008. In addition to organic and natural foods, it sells vitamins, supplements, and wraps, soups, and salads.

“We connect with our loyal customers to make sure we offer the products and services that are most important to them,” Tucker said. “Many parents want to provide healthier options to their family, and we can help them accomplish that goal. We can also offer quick meals for those times when you’re either on-the-go or just too busy to get creative.”

The Chesterton location, at 761 Indian Boundary Rd., offers a juice and smoothie bar that feature fresh, organic ingredients. “Our juice bars are not only delicious, but they’re also sustainable,” Tucker said. “Whenever possible, we use ingredients from local farmers. We compost everything that's left over after juicing, in order to help grow more delicious and sustainable foods.

“Our customers are loyal to the idea of locally sourced,” Tucker said. “New visitors get excited about what’s offered from local farmer and grocers, and they quickly get on board.”

DunesWalk Inn

Sharing a border with the newest state park, DunesWalk Inn has become one of the most popular inns in Duneland.

Ari and Stephanie Killian bought the old Furness Mansion in 2010 with the plan to create a boutique inn. “We needed to do quite a lot of renovation,” Stephanie Killian said. “We wanted to maintain the historical feel, and I think we accomplished our goal.”

DunesWalk Inn offers two suites and three guest rooms. All have modern amenities that include luxury baths, large flat screen TVs, and free wireless internet. The hardwood floors, custom millwork, and original-size vertical mullion windows re-create the bygone era.

“The mansion was built in 1881 for Edwin Furness,” Killian said. “He was a timber businessman in the area. His family held on to the mansion for quite a while before it was empty. We were very fortunate to be able to purchase and renovate such a beautiful building.”

It’s a three-minute walk to the beach, and several national park trails are close by. The Schoolhouse Shop is right down the road, as is the Indiana Dunes State Park.

Many families rent out the entire inn for family reunions. “We can host 19 guests,” Killian said. “Even with so many amenities in the surrounding area, we do get gusts who stay on our beautiful grounds for the majority of their visit.”

Abbioco

Beginning this fall, Northwest Indiana diners will be able to enjoy upscale Chicago-caliber Italian fine dining in Chesterton.

Abbioco Italian Cuisine will open in September at 600 Gateway Blvd. A sister business called Luna Kitchen and Cocktails will be on the top floor of the new building, offering small plates and craft brews and cocktails. Luna will feature a retractable roof.

“We want to be able to offer an upscale Italian dining option, and a more laid-back bar with live music and other events,” said Augie Femminella, co-owner with Joe Scalzo of Ciao Bella. “We will have a great combination for every taste and style in Northwest Indiana.”

Femminella’s heritage includes Gus, his grandfather, who was the head cook at John’s Pizzeria in Calumet City. “My grandfather loved his work,” Femminella said. “He always tossed the dough in front of the window for people to watch. He worked until he was in his 70s, and he taught all of us quite a lot.”

The menu at Abbioco will include pasta, pizza, steak, seafood and daily specials from regional cuisines from across Italy. “The meaning of Abbioco is a feeling of great satisfaction after a filling meal,” Femminella explained. “That’s what we want you to experience when you dine here.”

Fresh Express

The Fresh Express bright green food truck is now a stop at 311 Melton Rd. in Burns Harbor. Taking over the building that used to house an insurance company, Fresh Express is offering “handmade happiness” to grateful patrons from all over.

The location off U.S. Hwy. 20 is a perfect spot for Fresh Express. Free samples of iced coffee and cheesecake go over well with new customers. The newly decorated includes a few small tables and chairs, though most business is takeout. Delivery is also available through DoorDash.

Flavors of Puerto Rico abound, from flavored coffees, smoothies, Cubano sandwiches, salads, wraps, and paninis with seasoned beef and chicken, and homemade soups. The focus is on fresh, local ingredients. Part of the menu is seasonal and rotates with product availability.

Hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Porter Barber Shop

Keith Martinez began his barber career as a lad sweeping floors for soda pop money. Five years ago, he purchased the Porter Barber Shop, realizing his dream of owning his own place.

“This building has been a barber shop since 1940,” Martinez said. “When the opportunity came up to make the purchase, I was really excited to be able to make it mine.”

Martinez kept many of the decorations that tell the story of the shop over the years. “It’s really cool to be able to look around and see the mix of old and new,” he said. “That’s what we offer to our customers, a mix of old school haircuts to shaves to new school fades. Our team is experienced in every style out there.”

Being in Porter at 110 Lincoln St. has been a blessing for Martinez. “I really love this community,” he said. “People here are very friendly, and very loyal to hometown businesses. It’s a great place to live and raise a family. It’s a tight knit community.”

Porter Barber Shop is open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. six days a week. Appointments can be made online through its Facebook page — www.facebook.com/porterbarbershop.

Plat 35 Brewery

Plat 35 Brewery got off to a rather auspicious start when it opened in October 2018.

“The original name was Ten Mile Brewery,” said Rich Tarin, co-owner with Eric Cox and Shannon Goins. “But a brewery in California sent us a cease and desist order on the naming rights. So, we changed it to the plat number where this historical house was built over 150 years ago.”

The tap room is very popular among locals who enjoy the efforts and the craft. “We brewed out of our homes for several years,” Tarin said. “With three of us having different ideas and tastes, it keeps our beers from getting stale.”

Plat 35 can seat 25 in the taproom and another 25 in the patio during the warmer months. “It’s cozy, and a perfect size so far,” Tarin said. “We’re happy when both seating areas are full. If business keeps getting better, we may have to think about expansion.”

Expansion would also have to include making beer in bigger batches. Right now, they brew one barrel – two kegs – at a time. They keep the brew room busy.

“We usually keep nine beers on tap at any given time,” Tarin said. “And we have enough to participate in some of the local fests and pop-up markets. It’s been a labor of love so far, and we hope to keep it going.”