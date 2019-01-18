BURNS HARBOR — A 54-year-old woman was struck and seriously injured Thursday night as she attempted to cross U.S. 20.
The woman, a Burns Harbor resident, was transported to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, Illinois, by ambulance following the crash, Police Chief Mike Heckman said, adding medical helicopters were unable to fly because of weather.
The incident happened at 6:55 p.m. near the intersection with Doman Road.
The woman was running from the south side of U.S. 20 toward the north side to return to her home. One car on the inside lane of westbound U.S. 20 slammed on its brakes to miss the woman, Heckman said, but a second car, a 2001 Buick, traveling in the outside lane was unable to avoid the woman.
Heckman said no citations were issued to the male driver of the Buick. He was not injured. The woman's condition was unknown Friday morning.
Heckman said Burns Harbor was assisted by the Portage police crash team, Porter and Ogden Dunes police, Indiana Department of Transportation, Portage Fire Department and a Hobart Fire Department deputy chief who was driving by when the incident occurred.