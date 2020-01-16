Crown Point plans for St. Patrick's Day parade
CROWN POINT — Mayor David Uran’s Office of Special Events is planning for the biggest event of the year - the 13th annual nighttime St. Patrick's Day parade on March 17.
It features emergency vehicles, lit entries, the Lake County Pipes and Drums, Grand Marshal Mayor David D. F. Uran, the Junior Grand Marshal Event Logo Contest Winner and more.
Festivities begin on the downtown square prior to the parade start at dusk. Vendors will be selling items on the south side of the square such as concessions, parade novelties, glow sticks and festive Irish themed items beginning at 3 p.m.
The parade goes on no matter the weather. It travels along South Main Street around the square.
The Mayor’s Office of Special Events is now accepting applications for both parade entries and food vendors.
Applications are available at www.crownpoint.in.gov
Merrillville High orchestra salutes black composers
MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville High School orchestra program is performing a black composer recital in honor of Black History Month at 5 p.m. Feb. 23 in Reinhart Auditorium.
High school students from all three levels of orchestra classes, MHS orchestra alumni and professional string players will perform classical and contemporary pieces by composers of color.
The recital will also feature the third movement “Even Pirates Get the Blues” from the “Pirate Suite,” music composed especially for the after-school jazz orchestra club by Charley Harrison, UCLA jazz professor and former assistant artistic director of the Chicago Jazz Orchestra.
Ticket are $5, and all proceeds go to the John Bradford Scholarship Fund, which subsidizes private instruction for talented orchestra students with limited resources.
Donations can be made to the Bradford Scholarship Fund at the door or by mail. Checks should be made to Bradford Scholarship Fund, mailed to MHS c/o Rosenthal, 276 E. 68th Pl., Merrillville, IN 46410. Tax deductible receipts available.
Reinhart Auditorium is located at Merrillville High School, 276 E. 68th Place. The public should enter door M at the back of the school.
St. Mary Auxiliary hosts fundraiser
HOBART — The St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary hosts a Scrubs on Wheels fundraiser from 7 a.m.- 4 p.m. Jan. 23 and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 24 This fundraiser is open to the public and will carry scrubs, shoes and medical accessories in colors that cater to the Community Healthcare System dress requirements.
A percentage of the proceeds from the sale will go to the auxiliary in support of the 2021 Scholarship Fund, which benefits students pursuing a career in the medical field.
The Scrubs on Wheels sale will be held in Conference Rooms 3 & 3A near the West Entrance at St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. in Hobart. For more information, call 219-947-6011.
Portage Township Assessor's office closes for the week
PORTAGE — The Portage Township Assessor's office will be closed for the week because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday then Tuesday through Friday so staff can attend a conference in Indianapolis.
The office at 3590 Willowcreek Road, Suite C., in Portage, reopens Jan. 27.