Calendar of events

Volunteer tax service program begins Feb. 3

VALPARAISO — The United Way of Porter County Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is now accepting appointments for the 2020 tax season.

This free tax preparation service is open to individuals whose adjusted gross income is $56,000 or less. IRS-certified volunteers will assist program clients to file state and federal tax returns.

“This program provides a vital safety net service for low-wage earners and others struggling to make ends meet,” said Kim Olesker, president and CEO of United Way of Porter County. “We truly appreciate the volunteers who serve and the community support we receive to make this program possible.”

Program participants may also qualify for special tax credits depending upon circumstances. One such credit is the Earned Income Tax Credit. Individuals who worked in 2019 and earned less than $55,592 may be eligible to claim this credit.

United Way will be hosting a special Earned Income Tax Credit day from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Jan. 31. Residents are invited to walk in to learn more about filing their taxes through this free tax prep program.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}