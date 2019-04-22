Call of the lake strong as Marina Shores harbormaster eases into retirement

Who wouldn’t want to live in a place that made you feel like you were on vacation every day?
It’s the kind of environment that Dan Szklarski of Portage wakes up to every day and what led him to move to Marina Shores at Dune Harbor. The upscale maintenance-free residential community has a 272-slip harbor and is near the Indiana Dunes National Park.
After living in the community for a few months, Szklarski learned of a part-time vacancy for the position of harbormaster at the marina. It sounded like his dream retirement job.
“Knowing that I will be retiring from my full-time career in just a few short years, I decided to keep an eye out for a job that would be fun, interesting, keep me busy in retirement and one that I knew that I would be able to do long term,” said Szklarski. “Since I already live on the property and the job suited what I was looking for and then some, I decided to apply for the position. A few months and interviews later, I started on the job in January of 2018.”
Among the diverse duties of the harbormaster, shared with an assistant harbormaster, are overseeing property maintenance, sales, purchasing, employee scheduling and supervision and "creating an environment where boaters and residents feel that they are on vacation when they are on property,” he said. “The duties of the harbormaster also extend beyond the marina. The harbormaster’s office is also a call center for the residential development side of the property and handles initial issues and questions.”
Szklarski works the part-time harbormaster job in addition to his full-time position with the Lansing Fire Department. He’s been in the firefighting/emergency services field since 1990 and has worked for the Lansing Fire Department since 1997, the last 11 as a lieutenant/paramedic.
He and his dad bought an 18-foot fishing and ski boat close to 30 years ago, but it was in 2010 that he got more seriously into boating after purchasing a 29-foot Regal Windows Express named Hakuna Matata. “The long hot summer of 2012 sealed the deal for my love of being on the water,” he said.
“I have always wanted to live on a lake when I retired,” he continued. “I feel that lake living brings friends and family together more often than just for special occasions. I chose Portage because of the Marina Shores at Dune Harbor development. My family has always done most of our boating on Lake Michigan and Marina Shores has Lake Michigan access off the Burns Waterway. The time it takes to walk out my back door to my boat slip to the time we are boating on Lake Michigan is just under 30 minutes. You can’t beat it.”
So far Szklarski has been living the Hakuna Matata (no worries) lifestyle at Marina Shores for a little more than two years. His son and daughter are away at school.
“There’s something about being out on the water on Lake Michigan,” he said. “Anchoring at the beach with the towering sand dunes as your backdrop in one direction and endless open water in the other. It’s just peaceful relaxation.”