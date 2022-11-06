Candidates compete for Porter County assessor’s job

VALPARAISO — Democrat Valeri Wasemann and Republican Sue (Suzette) Neff hope to succeed Jon Snyder as Porter County assessor.

Wasemann is a certified Level 2 assessor-appraiser while Neff has achieved Level 3.

Wasemann has been a Realtor for 11 years. “Through my real estate career I’ve gained big-picture knowledge of our local real estate markets and understand the reasons for market trends and fluctuations," she said. “I have dealt extensively with the assessor’s office and the information and property data that I had to obtain for every transaction.”

Neff served on the Tri-Creek School Board for 14 years, including five as president. For eight years, she was appointed by the Indiana School Boards Association to represent the state in Washington on its Federal Relations Network committee.

Her top priority is to work with legislators to increase the income cap and assessed value cap for “over 65” exemptions to ensure that seniors on a fixed income qualify.

Next on her list is ensuring that all assessments are fair and equitable and that taxpayers who appeal are treated fairly. Neff also wants to ensure that all visitors to the assessor’s office are treated with respect and given all the time they need to get their questions answered.

Wasemann promises to focus on accuracy, accessibility and accountability.

That includes having the right people and processes are in place to ensure that information is correct and that customer service is excellent. She also plans to explore process improvements and automation that can provide transparency so taxpayers can understand the data behind their property’s assessed value.

“I know there is room for improvement, and I have the project-management skills to make that happen,” Wasemann said. “We will treat all who interact with the assessor’s office with respect and equal treatment.”

Skyrocketing home values will continue to be the biggest issue facing the assessor’s office, Neff said.

“Explain to taxpayers how the system works and why their assessed values are increasing even though they have not made improvements to their homes,” she said.

A volatile real estate market could result in substantial market-value fluctuations, Wasemann said.

Neff said her experience on the school board and working in the assessor’s office the past four years set her apart. Wasemann said her experience as a Realtor and her fresh perspective makes her uniquely qualified for the job.