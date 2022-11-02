Candidates compete to succeed Porter County auditor

VALPARAISO — Porter County Auditor Vicki Urbanik has been a key financial consultant for the Board of Commissioners and County Council. She guided the American Rescue Plan Act planning process. At the end of the year, she’s leaving office because of term limits.

Voters will choose between Democrat Toni Downing and Republican Karen Martin to succeed Urbanik.

Martin is no stranger to county government. She served two terms as county clerk and two terms on the council, including a stint as president. She also has served as president of the Plan Commission.

“My experience to be the auditor includes previously working with budgets, evaluating all of the income resources for all departments, working with requests for TIFs which affect the tax rate and disbursement of funds,” she said.

Downing has been chief deputy auditor for eight years. She is a Level II certified Indiana assessor-appraiser. “My past work experience includes more than 20 years in the commercial real estate industry, which is important in a position that deals closely with property transfers, taxation, valuations and tax increment financing (TIFs),” she said.

Downing also worked in human resources with Marriott Corp., gaining a lot of experience in dealing with hiring and other employment issues, she said. The auditor’s office processes payroll for over 750 county employees every two weeks.

Martin said her top priorities are making sure all property deductions and credits are applied correctly and in a timely fashion; working with departments to help them assist the council in preparing budgets with all the information necessary; and assisting the commissioners and council in developing a five-year financial plan to be proactive rather than reactive.

Downing’s main priority is to continue to leverage her experience and that of the staff to perform professional-level projects in-house rather than using consultants. “Our office currently saves county residents over $200,000 annually on projects that most Indiana counties outsource,” she said.

Property tax deductions can be confusing for residents, Downing said. “More than any other county office, we understand and can articulate the problems our homeowners are experiencing with the current deduction-related legislation.” Downing promised to continue to work closely with state legislators to ensure eligibility requirements are keeping pace with market conditions.

“Finally, while county residents work with our office on the property tax side, they don’t typically witness the support our office provides to the other elected officials and department heads both at the county level and with other local units of government, such as cities, towns, schools, etc.,” Downing said. “We accurately reconcile and distribute more than $300 million every year to nearly 60 governmental entities and organizations. We provide guidance and fiscal oversight to more than 50 county-level department heads and elected officials.”

Downing said that among the biggest issues facing the Porter County Auditor’s Office in the next few years is the management and oversight of the $33 million received through the American Rescue Plan Act. “Our office will be very busy over the next couple of years working with county departments and local organizations to ensure they are meeting the terms of their funding agreements and eventually allowing disbursement of the ARPA money,” she said. Downing promised to ensure maximum transparency in this process.

Martin said the biggest issues facing the Auditor’s Office include helping newly elected officials have all the information necessary to make knowledgeable decisions and being prepared to give them the positive reinforcement they need to process financial needs for their departments.

Martin said her eight years of working with county budgets as a council member, combined with her experience as a department head, has helped her learn to work within budget constraints while looking at options.

Downing’s experience as a professional accountant sets her apart from her opponent, she said. “Since 2015, I have worked alongside Vicki Urbanik — one of, if not the most highly regarded county auditor in Indiana,” she said. “While my most valued endorsement is that of Auditor Urbanik, I am honored to have the support of many county and local officials from both political parties.”

Martin said her interactions with the Auditor’s Office as a council member and as county clerk were her primary motivation for running.

“I have had years of on-the-job training,” Downing said. “I understand the long hours and dedication required to perform the role effectively and am ready for the challenge.”