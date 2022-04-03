Candidates schooled on campaign finance

VALPARAISO — Candidates got a lesson in using Porter County’s new online campaign finance software as well as how to fill out forms the old-school way.

“We’ve never had this many people at a campaign finance training before,” Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey.

The Porter County election board has begun to levy fines as it enforces campaign finance rules. Even filing one minute late can bring a $50 fine, said Kenard Taylor, who led the training.

Taylor, of KLT Consulting LLC, was the county’s test pilot for the software and brought about numerous tweaks, he said. Over the years, he has filed some 300 reports and is currently treasurer for 17 campaigns, he said.

“Don’t kid yourself; people are looking at these reports,” he told the attendees.

Taylor has testified in two federal trials involving campaign finance and spoke with FBI agents on a third, he said.

His first advice for candidates is to not be treasurer of their own campaign committee. “The candidate’s job is to get elected, and if you’re spending your time on campaign finance reports, you’re not spending enough time on your campaign,” Taylor said.

Another no-no is to use your personal bank account for campaign donations. That can bring IRS scrutiny of your finances because all deposits in your personal account count toward your personal income. Instead, get an employer identification number from the IRS and set up a separate account for your campaign.

Taylor advised not opening an interest-bearing account. Earning interest automatically triggers the need to file an income tax return for the campaign. Most local banks don’t charge interest, but some bigger national banks do, he said.

Keeping meticulous records is vital. For example, being sloppy on whether the donation is from an individual or a company can force the donor to go before the county election board to answer charges of violating a campaign finance law. “Guess how long that donor is going to be your donor” if he or she must get a lawyer to sort it all out, Taylor said.

Contributions need to be recorded carefully.

“The best thing you can accept is checks because that gives you all the information you need,” Taylor said. He advised photocopying checks before depositing them and using cash receipt books that give the campaign a duplicate copy.

In-kind donations have to be reported as both an income and an expense. “It would be best if he gave you a letter saying what that fair market value is,” he said.

Taylor walked candidates and campaign workers through a 70-slide PowerPoint presentation to explain the intricacies of filling out the reports.

“Over the last 10 years, I’ve faced a lot of questions,” he said, including what to do if the candidate dies before the campaign committee is dissolved. If that happens, it’s up to the executor to determine whether to give the balance to charity or to another candidate.

Taylor praised Bailey’s work in administering the county’s elections. “One of the greatest things she did was get this county’s easy campaign finance thing going,” he said.

“Some of you may want to do the old way. I feel sorry for you, but that’s your choice,” he said.

The online reporting system allows the campaign treasurer to enter information frequently throughout the campaign to ease the burden of spending a lot of time just before the deadline to fill out reports.

This year is also the first that Porter County will be using vote centers. Voters will be able to cast a ballot at any polling place, not just the one for their assigned precinct, as was the case in the past.

Early voting has begun. Hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Hours on April 23 and April 30, the last two Saturdays before the election, will be 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Early voting locations are Porter County Administration Building, 155 Indiana Ave., Room 102A, in downtown Valparaiso; Chesterton Town Hall, 790 Broadway; Hebron Community Center, 611 N. Main St.; North County Government Complex, 3560 Willowcreek Road, Portage; Union Township Fire Station 2, 267 N. 600 West; the Valparaiso Fire Department training building, 355 Evans Ave.; and USW Local 6787, 1100 N. Max Mochal Hwy., Chesterton.

