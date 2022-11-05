Candidates vie for District 1 seat on Porter County Council

VALPARAISO — Democrat Becky Mateja Lombardini and Republican Ronald “Red” Stone are competing to replace Democrat Erik Wagner for the District 1 seat on the Porter County Council.

Wagner, who succeeded the late Bob Poparad on the council early this year, was defeated by Lombardini in the primary election. Wagner is now running for county recorder.

Lombardini previously ran for county commissioner and Indiana Senate. Stone has served on the Duneland School Board for four terms.

Stone said his top three priorities are to craft a county budget that addresses spending priorities; giving the sheriff’s department and the prosecutor’s office the resources they need to fight crime; and improving infrastructure, including roads, bridges and storm-water management.

While the American Rescue Plan Act will have been finalized by the time the successful candidate takes office, the disbursement and work will need to be overseen, Lombardini said.

She also is pushing a wellness initiative: “Even before the results of the $25,000 mental health study, I proposed a three-tiered program/facility when notified of the ARPA funds, to triage assistance to the existing mental health, corrections and nonprofit services for the challenged, struggling and indigent.”

Stable and incremental development and services that would provide for residents while maintaining that hometown feel are Lombardini’s third priority. She sees safety — whether from illness, accidents, drugs, pollution or inappropriate behavior — as a constant issue.

For Stone, “the ARPA money was great to do some things, but at the end of the day we are going to have to see what are our priorities.” Employees need to be paid comparable to their peers elsewhere to be able to provide good service to employees, he said. The county is poised to spend $1 million in ARPA funding toward that end, but that’s a one-time source.

Stone also took issue with funding the proposed Memorial Opera House expansion, calling it shortsighted. The plan includes the Memorial Opera House Foundation chipping in $2.5 million and the county using $5 million from ARPA.

Stone questioned whether the county would be liable for the remainder of the project's cost if the foundation fails to raise that amount. “It’s a bad optic,” he said.

Lombardini said three things set her apart from her opponent:

Electing her would mean that Sylvia Graham wouldn't be the only woman on the seven-member council.

Second, she has "worldwide education and experience drawing on best practices. It’s a good barometer to see how others live and view society," she said.

Third, Lombardini believes that she is most representative of the constituents in District 1. “As I learned in my master’s program in public affairs, all decisions are economic. We are constantly weighing the risk-to-benefit ratio.”