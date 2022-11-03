Candidates vie to succeed Jeff Good as commissioner

VALPARAISO — With Porter County Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good stepping down after two terms, voters will choose between Democrat Julie Giorgi and Republican Barb Regnitz.
The winner will be the District 2 (center) commissioner but will be elected by all voters in the county.
Giorgi is a veteran of the Union Township School Board, having first been elected in 2006. She has served as president multiple times.
Regnitz has worked as a teacher, software engineer, project implementation manager and certified financial planner.
“Being fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars is of utmost importance,” Regnitz said. “With the high cost of living being top of mind for voters right now, we, as elected officials, need to be especially careful with tax revenues. We must ensure that they are allocated toward the highest-priority, essential services under the county’s jurisdiction.”
Giorgi said maintaining low tax rates is a top priority. Seeking responsible ways to improve county-owned property and infrastructure is also on her list.
“The county needs to renovate the jail, upgrade the center highway garage, figure out how to better and permanently fund roads, renovate the opera house, complete the Marquette Trail so we are connected from Chicago to New Buffalo, and to further our online experience for meetings and governmental transactions,” she said.
Compensating county employees fairly is also a priority for Giorgi. The commissioners are considering a County Council plan to devote more than $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money toward that goal for 2023. “Knowing your work is valued and you are appreciated by the county is a great motivator,” she said.
Regnitz said public engagement and transparency would play a central role in her service as commissioner: “Porter County taxpayers deserve public officials who understand the real value of involving the community while forming partnerships with the public and businesses.
“All too often we see government officials who believe that they know best and have little to no appreciation for public engagement or the transparency that comes with involving the public.”
Giorgi said commissioners will face various issues in the next few years, particularly infrastructure needs: roads, bridges and stormwater management.
County Highway Superintendent Jim Polarek said this year that just maintaining the condition of roads would take an additional $1 million or more each year. Improving the average rating of county roads would cost even more.
Giorgi said her experience as a school board member helps set her apart from Regnitz, who hasn’t held public office. Giorgi helped approve a $20 million budget for the school district and approved hiring, promotion and other employment proceedings.
Among Regnitz's proposed actions would be to create business councils throughout the county to seek input from the business community and to hold at least some of the commissioners meetings in the evening so more people could attend.
The commissioners already plan to install IT upgrades in their meeting room at the Porter County Administration Center to be able to livestream meetings.
