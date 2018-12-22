WASHINGTON TWP. - A mother and two children were transported to area hospitals after their vehicle became wedged underneath a semi-trailer early Saturday morning near Tony's Saddle Shop, 365 E U.S. 30, according to a news release.
Porter County Sheriff's officers were called to the scene around 3 a.m. where they observed a 2016 4-door black Kia stuck underneath the truck's trailer. The driver of the semi, 44-year-old Shawn Baker, of North Carolina, and a 13-year old passenger in the Kia had placed calls to police from the wreck, the release states.
The 13-year-old informed police her mother, a 35-year-old female from Chicago, and her 10-year-old sister were trapped in the Kia. Washington Township and Valparaiso firefighters extricated the two occupants, the release states.
Lutheran Air was called to transport the 35-year-old mother, who was conscious and alert. She was transported to South Bend for leg and back pain. The two children were transported to Porter Regional Hospital for minor injuries. Baker, the semi driver, was uninjured, the release states.
Indiana State Police and Green's Towing also assisted at the scene.
Details of the crash are not immediately available at this time, the release states.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.