Caregiver role spurs love of volunteering at St. Agnes

VALPARAISO — Greta Kramer’s passion as a volunteer at St. Agnes Adult Day Service Center has its roots in her own role as a caregiver.
“I was a caregiver myself. I had a daughter who had Rett Syndrome, which mainly affects girls. They seem normal at birth, but then regress,” she said. “She got to the point where she was like a 2½-month-old, and she never progressed beyond that. Back in the '60s, there weren’t schools, so she was mainly at home.”
The rare, severe neurological disorder prompted doctors to tell the Kramers that their daughter would not live for more than 2½ years.
“She fooled them and lived to 23. She spent the last six years in a home where she was taken care of as I could no longer lift her,” she said. “I know what it’s like to be a caregiver and how stressful it is and how hard it can be. You must get out. So anything I can do to help other caregivers get some time off and give their loved ones something fun to do and pleasant to do and be with other people … I am in favor of that.”
Each Wednesday morning, Kramer helps St. Agnes’ guests by assisting with activities, helping them move between activities and playing the piano.
“I don’t know exactly how long I have been here … about 17 years. My husband, George, and I started here after we retired. We wanted something to do in our spare time as we had been travelling and we wanted to do something else,” she said. “This appealed to us. We found three days to take the training. My husband was here until he got sick and passed away. I have continued on.”
Kramer appreciates the impact she and other committed volunteers make every day at St. Agnes.
“Places like this wouldn’t exist without volunteers. They’re very committed. People stay a long time, and they come in when they are supposed to,” she said. “It’s a very special place, and there is not anything like it. They are so good to the guests. Guests have become very good friends and they laugh and love to sing.
“I get as much enjoyment out of it as they do.”