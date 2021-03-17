 Skip to main content
Caring Place executive awarded Sagamore of the Wabash
Caring Place executive awarded Sagamore of the Wabash

Caring Place exec awarded Sagamore

State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, presents the Sagamore of the Wabash award to Mary Beth Schultz, who recently retired as executive director of The Caring Place.

 Doug Ross, The Times

VALPARAISO — Mary Beth Schultz, who led The Caring Place for two decades, has been named a Sagamore of the Wabash.

State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, presented the award to Schultz at a small ceremony on Friday. The award is Indiana’s highest honor, Charbonneau explained. Every time one of these awards is being considered in Charbonneau’s district, he meets with the governor to discuss the intended recipient’s qualifications. This was an easy sell, Charbonneau said.

“This new shelter will always be the house that Mary Beth built,” current Executive Director Denise Koebcke said. Mary Beth has always been and always will be a force to reckon with.”

Through Schultz’s leadership, The Caring Place has become much more than a shelter for those leaving domestic violence, board Chair Joanne Urschel said.

The old shelter provided floods, leaky pipes, heating troubles and many other problems, Urschel said. “She was in a warehouse, she was in a basement, she was in an office building.”

In 2006, Schultz achieved her other claim to fame. She was a finalist in the Pillsbury Bake Off in New Orleans. “We’re going to be awarding (the Sagamore of the Wabash), for the first time ever, to a finalist in the Pillsbury Bake Off,” Charbonneau said.

What she cooked up in her professional life, however, has been even more impressive.

“I never really realized the impact she is having,” Charbonneau said. “She was the advocate for these individuals that are very vulnerable to begin with, but at their most vulnerable moments, she offers help.”

Schultz said in every part of her career, a journey has been a "growth opportunity."

Agency not just shelter

Despite the pandemic, The Caring Place built a new shelter for victims of domestic violence.

“I still feel like I have a few things left to do,” she said.

The Caring Place is known for its shelter, but that’s not the only service the nonprofit agency offers.

The agency fields up to 3,000 calls a year to help male and female victims of domestic violence. Not all of that violence is physical. Words can hurt, too.

The staff at The Caring Place teaches people to have healthy relationships. It’s a message Schultz’s children remember well.

“If you see red flags, you should probably pay attention,” Schultz said.

She told her daughters to watch how the men they dated treated waitresses. If the waitress wasn’t treated well, that was a sign of potential trouble. Harsh words or a stingy tip were warning signs. Kind words, respect and a generous tip could be good signs.

“There are a lot of little things that can add up to big things over time,” Schultz said.

The Caring Place offers a message of hope. “It’s a temporary situation, sometimes, and we have to help them get out of it.”

