Caring Place executive awarded Sagamore of the Wabash

VALPARAISO — Mary Beth Schultz, who led The Caring Place for two decades, has been named a Sagamore of the Wabash.

State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, presented the award to Schultz at a small ceremony on Friday. The award is Indiana’s highest honor, Charbonneau explained. Every time one of these awards is being considered in Charbonneau’s district, he meets with the governor to discuss the intended recipient’s qualifications. This was an easy sell, Charbonneau said.

“This new shelter will always be the house that Mary Beth built,” current Executive Director Denise Koebcke said. Mary Beth has always been and always will be a force to reckon with.”

Through Schultz’s leadership, The Caring Place has become much more than a shelter for those leaving domestic violence, board Chair Joanne Urschel said.

The old shelter provided floods, leaky pipes, heating troubles and many other problems, Urschel said. “She was in a warehouse, she was in a basement, she was in an office building.”

In 2006, Schultz achieved her other claim to fame. She was a finalist in the Pillsbury Bake Off in New Orleans. “We’re going to be awarding (the Sagamore of the Wabash), for the first time ever, to a finalist in the Pillsbury Bake Off,” Charbonneau said.