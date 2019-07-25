CHESTERTON — A 35-year-old carpenter fell and died earlier this week at an apartment under construction at 2113 Kelle Drive, according to police.
The deceased was identified as Mattias Miguel-Baltazar, who has an Indianapolis address, but who was carrying a Guatemalan identification card, police said.
Fellow crew members said Miguel-Baltazar was standing on top of an eight-foot ladder handing sheets of plywood overhead to them on the second floor of the building when he fell on the concrete foundation, police said. The incident occurred about 10 a.m. Monday.
Police said they found Miguel-Baltazar lying on his back with his head surrounded by blood. The man was not responsive and he was taken to Porter Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said they initially had difficulty identifying the man's foreman because the construction crew's primary language was Spanish. The group works for an Indianapolis-based construction company that had been hired by another contractor on site.
Police said they were only able to find a generic Facebook page and no official government listing for the subcontracted construction company. Police said they were also unable to find a listing with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles for the deceased man.
A cousin of the deceased, who also works for the construction company, notified their family, police said.
Miguel-Baltazar was described by his foreman as an on-time employee, who never complained and "was working out quite well," police said.