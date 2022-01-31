 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Caucus for Poparad’s replacement to be called

Bob Poparad

Bob Poparad died, after battling lung cancer. 

 Anna Ortiz

VALPARAISO — Porter County Democrats are looking for names to replace the late Bob Poparad on the Porter County Council.

Poparad, D-1st, died early Friday of lung cancer. He was 64.

Porter County Democratic Party Chair Drew Wenger plans to call a caucus of the party's precinct committee members from District 1 within 30 days of Jan. 28, the date of Poparad’s death. The date will be announced no later than 10 days before the date of the caucus.

Wenger said the date and location of the caucus, as well as details of how interested candidates may apply for the position, will be announced later.

“A man whose commitment to community ran deep — serving multiple terms to the Burns Harbor Town Council, the Porter County Council and many other public offices — he will be sorely missed,” Wenger said.

“We are fortunate, our community is fortunate, to have had all the time we were gifted with Bob’s presence,” he said.

This would have been the final year of Poparad’s term.

Democrat Erik Wagner, a Porter Town Council member, has filed for the District 1 seat in the May 3 primary election. Seeking the Republican nomination so far are Antonio “Tony” Gutierrez and Duneland School Board member Ronald “Red” Stone. The filing deadline is noon Friday.

