PORTAGE — Portage celebrates its 50th birthday Sept. 2 at Founders Square Park.
Portage Township LIVE Entertainment Association (PTLEA), along with the Mayor's Office and the Portage Parks Department, will honor this milestone at the Indiana American Water Co. Pavilion at Founders Square Park, 6300 Central Ave., Portage.
Starting at 2 p.m. past and present city officials, organizations and individuals who have served and contributed to the growth and success of the city of Portage, since its city status in 1968, will be recognized.
To add to the birthday festivities, from 3 to 8:30 p.m., there will be a variety of musical entertainment presented by PTLEA. Three local music groups will be performing during the birthday bash: The Code Names, Smoking Suits and Middle of the Road Band. Also performing will be The Portage High School Band and the Regional Performing Arts Company.
There will be food and refreshments available for purchase at Portable Rican Food Truck, So Good Island Grill, Chowhounds, and more. A wine/beer tent by Clancy's will also be on the premises.
For more information about this event, call the Portage Mayor's Office at 219-762-5425, email alakie@portage-in.com; PTLEA President Jose Moreno at 773-814-5917, email jrmoreno@hotmail.com.