VALPARAISO — To celebrate the birthday of Girl Scouts, The Valparaiso/Washington Township Girl Scouts are presenting their 40th annual "Scouting-Girl Style" event from 12:30 to 3 p.m. March 10 at Washington Township Middle/High School. This year's theme is Journey through the Years. This event is open to the public and is for scouts and families. Many of the booths will feature hands-on activities as well as giving out a picture of what Girl Scouting was like through the years. Admission to “Scouting-Girl Style” is free, but each person is asked to bring a non-perishable item which will be donated to local food pantries.
Celebrate 40 years 'Girl Style' with the Scouts
