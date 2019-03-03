Try 3 months for $3
Girl Scouts serve the community

Ambassador Girl Scout Kourtney Collier teaches fourth and fifth grade girls about careers in STEM fields.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — To celebrate the birthday of Girl Scouts, The Valparaiso/Washington Township Girl Scouts are presenting their 40th annual "Scouting-Girl Style" event from 12:30 to 3 p.m. March 10 at Washington Township Middle/High School. This year's theme is Journey through the Years. This event is open to the public and is for scouts and families. Many of the booths will feature hands-on activities as well as giving out a picture of what Girl Scouting was like through the years. Admission to “Scouting-Girl Style” is free, but each person is asked to bring a non-perishable item which will be donated to local food pantries.

0
0
0
0
0

The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.