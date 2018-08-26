St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kouts will celebrate its 145-year anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 16 at 507 S. Rose Ave. The church has had 12 pastors in its church history. The oldest parishioner, John Chael, resides in Valparaiso and is 98.
Bob Hauter, the church pastor, said there will be a brunch celebration after the 10:30 a.m. service Sept. 16.
The church began in 1873 when the members of the church began meeting in a schoolhouse. They built the first church in 1880 and then built the one they use now in 1908.
"We want to have a celebration this year because we don't know how many of us will make it to the 150-year celebration in five years," Hauter said.
John and Dick Chael remember their years at the church. John, 98, and Dick, 93, remember when a new addition was added to the church.
"My dad was there helping with the foundation," John Chael remembered. "I remember taking care of the cemetery and mowing the lawn, I was young enough that i could push a mower. I learned a lot of history in this church."
Hauter said there are a lot of good people at the church with a lot of good memories. The church has 230 members.
"We have been getting seven or eight more (members) a year," he said.
Harold Hamen, 86, of Kouts, remembered being baptized and confirmed at the church and the Mission Fests they had at the church. The Mission Fest was held in the fall and celebrated the Reformation.
Hauter said he hopes people come out to the celebration. "Everyone is welcome to this church," he said. "We are a friendly group. I love the heritage here. The Gospel has been preached here for 145 years and the message is still about peace and life everlasting."
The church is still active in the community and has a booth at the annual Pork Fest, selling burgers.
Looking ahead to the future Hauter said they want to continue to reach out to the community and help people get more interested in Christ.