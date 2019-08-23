If you go

Chesterton Cemetery Tour

When: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 8 (Rain date Oct. 13)

Where: 300 E. Porter Ave., Chesterton

Cost: Free

FYI: The 45-minute tours start every 15 minutes beginning at 2 p.m. The last tour will start at 3:30.

Begin at the welcome tent located near the southwest corner of the cemetery and note that some of the ground covered is uneven.

Call the Westchester Township History Museum at 219-983-9715.