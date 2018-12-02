Ceremonial Wetting Service held at Portage fire station

The Portage Fire Department performed a ceremonial wetting service to place its newest Ladder truck in service.
Ladder 1, a 2018 Spartan/Smeal 75-foot ladder, will become a frontline unit at Station 1 on Swanson Road. The new Ladder 1, outside of being a fire apparatus with elevated ladder, will serve as a paramedic nontransport unit aiding with medical emergencies.
Crews spent several hours over the last two weeks on safely operating the new Ladder 1. The 2001 ladder truck previously in service at that station will serve as a spare unit for Portage's fleet of fire engines.