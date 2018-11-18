VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Chain of Lakes Watershed Group will discuss Fishing for Facts, the role of fish in Valparaiso’s environment, at 7 p.m. Monday at the Porter County Administration Building Main Chamber Room, 155 Indiana Ave.
Tom Bacula will describe the diversity of fish in the Valparaiso Chain of Lakes, their place in the food chain, dependence on water quality, aquatic vegetation, insects and best management practices by land owners in the watershed. Construction runoff, road salt, fertilizers, pesticides, fecal waste from pets, geese and septic systems, invasive plants, including algae, may be considered and discussed.
Bacula has been the District Fisheries Biologist for the Department of Natural Resources, Division of Fish and Wildlife for more than five years. Prior to that he was the Assistant Fisheries Biologist for the district for a year and the naturalist aide for two years.
Bacula’s talk will be followed immediately by a question-and-answer session at Greek’s Pizza, free and open to the public. Donations are welcome but not required.The 7 p.m. lecture will be preceded by a business meeting of the Valpo Chain of Lakes at 6:30 p.m. and is also open to the public including those who live outside of the lakes area. Contact Walt Breitinger, 219-477-7526 or at breitin@frontier.com.