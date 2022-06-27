Chamber hosts Fireworks on the Lakefront

CHESTERTON — The Duneland Chamber of Commerce will host the 13th annual Fireworks on the Lakefront event Wednesday.
It's at Indiana Dunes State Park and offers food vendors and fireworks. Food vendors begin selling at 6 p.m., and the fireworks show starts at 9:15 p.m.
Entrance to the Indiana Dunes State Park is $7 per car or $12 per car with an out-of-state license plate.
