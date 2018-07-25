Friends of Portage Township Foundation Inc. is hosting the first Charity Softball Tournament beginning at 9 a.m. Aug. 11 at Haven Hollow Park, 330 W. County Road 700 North. Proceeds will benefit the continued development of Portage Township Department of Parks and Recreation.
“Friends of Portage Township Foundation Inc. is always looking for fun, new ways to raise money to support Portage Township Parks," said Jessica Bailey, president. “The upcoming softball tournament will allow teams to use the township facilities and explore what the township has to offer. In addition it will raise funds to support initiatives of the foundation. We look forward to a great day of softball and hope to make this an annual event."
The tournament is a men’s double elimination tournament for players 18 years and older. Cash prizes for first and second place. Advanced registration fee is $325 with a $50 deposit received by Aug. 3 or $375 the day of the event. Space is limited; teams are encouraged to register in advance. Download roster at townshipfriends.org and drop off to the Portage Township Park office located at Haven Hollow Park.
Concessions and Scooter’s BBQ will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Contact the Portage Township Park office at 759-5471 or joy.lundstrom@portagetrustee.org to have your banner on display from Aug. 11 through Oct. 31.
Friends of Portage Township Foundation Inc. is a nonprofit organization created to aid in sustaining and expanding the Portage Township Department of Parks and Recreation as well as inspiring environmental preservation through initiatives designed to raise and leverage funds, increase community awareness and promote enjoyment of the outdoors. Learn more at www.townshipfriends.org.